Sharechat positions itself as a go-to destination for trending content in its new campaign

Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, head of consumer marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, "For our consumers, trends range from not just what is being spoken about at the moment but also to how things are changing around them to what their community is doing together. Everyday, millions of users come and engage with the 'Trending now' section to find & create content on such trends. As a platform of choice for the Indian audience, ShareChat has become a destination for not just the latest but also the most relevant content across genres like humour, astrology & devotion, emotions, culture & festivals, entertainment and news and this film is a reflection of that positioning.”