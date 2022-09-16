Shoppers Stop ropes in Darshana Banik for the Pujo campaign

The campaign is based on a cultural insight of the Durga Puja festival, but with a twist. The 5 days of Pujo ends with an emotional farewell chant of ‘Aasche bochhor aabar hobe’ which means ‘We will celebrate the Durga Pujo again next year’. The film gives a twist to the farewell phrase, signaling the exciting arrival for a change. A new meaning to ‘Aasche bochhor’ has been given in the film to welcome Ma Durga’s arrival this year through the idea ‘Aasche bochhor aasche ghure, chalo shaaji notun kore’ – which means ‘The next year you were looking forward to is now here, lets get ready for the celebration’.