Sid, Kiara, and a new launch: Here’s how Quaker is taking oats beyond breakfast

The brand has added to its portfolio with Instant Oats. Quaker’s category lead breaks down its first campaign of 2024.
Fitness and flavour. These appear to be the ingredients of Quaker’s ambitions of making oats an ‘anytime meal’ with its latest innovation - Quaker Instant Oats. The 146-year-old brand is aiming to redefine snack time with a trio of flavours- Herby Cheese, Masala Magic, and Mixed Berries.
The launch comes with a dedicated campaign, the first from the brand this year. The new ad film, conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett India, brings Quaker’s recently onboarded brand ambassadors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to the screen.
The Bollywood stars take centre stage, portraying a narrative that encapsulates the premise of Quaker's Instant Oats, i.e, nutritious oats can be delicious too. The film sees Kiara sustain her Yoga session that is interjected by an inquisitive Sidharth, who has a few questions about the freshly made oats.
Quaker's decision to feature Bollywood power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in their Instant Oats TVC campaign took some homework; it was a carefully calculated move by the brand.
Celebs on board
Sravani Babu, who is the associate director, and category lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India, sheds light on the rationale behind this celebrity pairing, highlighting the brand's commitment to both health caution and mass appeal. The idea was to leverage the credibility Quaker has built over 146 years in the nutrition domain while infusing a contemporary and relatable charm through the chosen celebrity duo.
She says, "While we have always had health and fitness attributed to our brand, we also wanted to achieve mass appeal. And we wanted that mass appeal to have the credibility and the nutritional experience embedded in our brand. The credibility of a real-time couple always increases, which is actually an add-on to what the brand has been standing for.”
Moreover, the timing of the celebrity choice couldn't have been better. The category lead shared that after signing the celebrity couple, in 2023, they became the ‘Most Googled celebrity couple,’ attaining a global celebrity status. This aligns seamlessly with current trends, as the couple is in high demand and remains highly relevant in public discourse.
The campaign is going to see a 360-degree push, with a lot of on-ground activity and influencer collaborations.
Going beyond breakfast
Instant Oats is commonly viewed as a breakfast meal. But with the new campaign, Quaker is aiming to take the recipe beyond the confines of morning hours, and offer it as a snack for other times of the day.
We want oats to be for breakfast and beyond. We are not saying it's only for breakfast or some other time of the day; we are saying that we know it's getting consumed in breakfast, but it's increasingly getting consumed in other times of the day.
Banu points out that the ad film is strategically set in the evening. Teasers and digital posters surrounding the campaign echo this theme, all working towards the overarching goal of reshaping consumer perceptions about oats.
"We want oats to be for breakfast and beyond," she says. The brand is keen on dispelling the notion that oats are exclusively reserved for the morning meal.
Finding the right flavours
Quaker's Instant Oats have been strategically crafted to cater to the modern consumer's demand for both convenience and flavour, as per the brand. The product promises a quick preparation time of just 3 minutes, making it a versatile and ideal choice for any time of day.
As per Babu, the new product is an outcome of an intensive research journey, focusing specifically on flavour development. The result? A trio of flavours – Magic Masala, Herby Cheese, and Mixed Berries.
While we were looking at a couple of segments, these three were the absolute winners. Consumers were convinced about it, and that's why we decided to launch them
Magic Masala stands out as the flagship flavour, designed to cater to the Indian palate. The Herby Cheese flavour, which draws its inspiration from Europe, infuses an Italian flair into the product. However, the crucial distinction lies in the customisation of this international offering to suit the Indian taste buds.
“This intersection of global and local culinary elements creates a unique proposition for consumers.”
Completing the trifecta is the Mixed Berries flavour, a slightly sweet option that adds a twist to the savoury-dominated oats market.
As per Babu, the selection of these three distinct flavours was not arbitrary; rather, it was based on extensive consumer research.
The right price
In a bid to make Quaker Instant Oats accessible to a diverse consumer base, Babu shares insights into the pricing strategy for the product. The pricing structure, carefully tailored to accommodate varying preferences and budgets, aligns with the brand's aim of providing options for every consumer.
Quaker Instant Oats comes in two size variants, with the larger 400-gram pack positioned at a slightly higher cost nearing Rs 200. This larger scheme is designed to cater to those seeking a more extended usage duration.
However, Quaker also aims to tap into the segment that values ‘mindful indulgence’ and seeks pocket-friendly alternatives for quick, satisfying snacks. To address this market, Quaker Instant Oats introduces a smaller pack at a base price of Rs 17. This lower-cost option targets consumers who view their snacks as potential substitutes for other options in the market.
"The trend is more about mindful indulgence. It’s pocket friendly, but also enough for one person's meal. A quick and convenient solution for individuals looking to enjoy a nutritious snack without breaking the bank.”
The product is designed to cater to those who may want to test the waters before committing to a larger quantity.