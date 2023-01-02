Sideways rolls out WD-40's first ever brand campaign

The new brand film of Pidilite's WD-40 was conceptualized by Sideways to give a sneak peek at the capabilities of product.
Pidilite returns with its signature humour to give a shout-out to another star product - a ‘magic’ multi-purpose spray through their recent WD-40 campaign on December 21, 2022.
The brand film, conceptualized by Sideways, gives a sneak peek into the diverse capabilities of WD-40, a product that can remove rust, open jammed locks and silence squeaky door hinges,among others.
The campaign captures the film narrative through creative and quirky storytelling to integrate Pidilite’s DNA into the product, like the company has successfully been doing over the past several years with their adhesive line from Fevicol to Fevikwik.
The vision for the product is to make its way into Indian households, the same way the other products from Pidilite’s portfolio have managed to.
WD-40 currently is a staple in industrial maintenance but has already organically arrived into houses through use-cases ranging from lubricating stuck bike switches on winter mornings to pacifying screeching cupboards so that your baby sleeps undisturbed.
Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways shares on this and added, "WD-40 is an iconic product with magical powers with a million use cases. I believe it should be in every household. With this film we are hoping to build an endearing fun personality for the brand which will help increase its adoption. It's got a trademark Pidilite narrative style - demo with humour."
Nilay Moonje, executive creative director and creative head at Sideways , “Any brief from Pidilite comes with an opportunity and a responsibility to do only the most amazing advertising. Such is the client relationship and our own expectation. While we joked about some completely useless ideas, we stumbled upon a thought, ‘What if a guy wants to get out of jail but can’t because of the rusted door? Then he won’t need the key, would he?’ And one ridiculous thought led to the next.”
Sameer Sojwal, executive creative director and creative head highlighted , “Once we thought we had the script we wanted to push it further by making it as believable and real as possible. The choice of cast, location, and even ensuring that the contraption the prisoner uses had to be true. Just like most of Pidilite’s advertising, this had to be a captivating visual story. So that even the most common person on the street just gets it.
Gautam Suri - president, sales and marketing, consumer products at Pidilite Industries added, “WD-40 is an iconic global brand. Seeing is truly believing as using the product once will ensure it is used again and again. There are over 2000+ applications and it is our endeavor to have one can in every household so our consumers discover the myriad uses of this miracle product. WD-40 works wonders, inspiring confidence and empowering people to solve problems and get the job done right.”