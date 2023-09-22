Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani unite for Myntra’s festive campaign

The campaign showcases the couple's chemistry as a newlywed couple, and marks their inaugural festive season appearance together since tying the knot.
Myntra has rolled out its latest festive campaign starring glamorous couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ahead of their Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the platform’s marquee annual festive shopping bonanza, to be held in October this year.
The campaign, titled ‘Dress-up Season’ underscores fashion's indispensable role as a catalyst for festive indulgence, with the idea that celebrations start with dressing up for them. Myntra enables this indulgence by providing customers with access to the best of brands and dazzling festive collections at enticing offers during their Big Fashion Festival, allowing them to look their best this festive season. As part of this exciting collaboration, Sidharth and Kiara will feature in a series of festive ad films, where the charismatic couple will represent various categories as well as the exciting offers during BFF, setting the stage for a truly memorable festive season for the customers.
With a captivating presence that has charmed millions due to his flawless style and acting prowess, Sidharth Malhotra's appeal transcends various demographics. Together with the elegant and stylish Kiara Advani, the dynamic duo epitomizes the quintessence of glamour. As a couple with a huge following, the campaign will provide fans a glimpse into how Sidharth and Kiara are celebrating their first Diwali and embracing festivities, with fashion taking center stage and Myntra as an enabler in making these celebrations special.
Set against a warm festive backdrop, these films capture the playful chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara, radiating charm and elegance in their stunning festive outfits. In one film, they are seen playing a festive card game, with Sidharth teasing Kiara about her plans to spend the money won. In response, Kiara playfully mentions that she would invest it in upgrading Sidharth's wardrobe, taking advantage of the fantastic offers on global brands available at Myntra's BFF. In another, Kiara asks Sidharth about his Diwali gift plans for his sister-in-law, to which he cleverly hints at shopping from Myntra's BFF with its enticing international brands on offer. This banter concludes with Sidharth's aspiration to earn the ‘Jiju of the Year' title through this gesture, with Myntra playing an important role in enabling that. These ad films not only highlight the allure of fashion during festive celebrations but also encapsulate Myntra's role as an enabler of these joyful festivities. This visual symphony and heartwarming music leave an indelible mark that reminds us of the enchantment of festivals and the timeless allure of fashion during these celebrations.
Talking about the campaign, Vijay Sharma, senior director - marketing, Myntra, said, “Fashion has always played a critical role in festivities. Any celebration starts by ‘dressing up’ for it. The campaigns bring this insight alive, inviting our audience to put fashion at the heart of their celebrations. And with Sidharth and Kiara celebrating their first Diwali as a newly married couple, we have found the perfect duo to encapsulate the essence of festivities and the role that myntra plays in their celebrations.”
Speaking on this association, Sidharth Malhotra, said, “Collaborating with Myntra is more than just fashion. There is something special about spreading the warmth and happiness of festivities. This effort will allow us to infuse fashion with the spirit of celebration. It's a wonderful way to kickstart the festive season with style and elegance. This season is all about celebrating together, and I can't wait to embark on this stylish journey with each one of you."
Creative credits:
Agency - Myntra Internal Creative Team
Director - Sunny and Shivin
Photographer – Abhitabh Kamle
Production House - Jouska
Over 700+ influencers will create more than 2000 videos, in line with the platform’s offerings, with the aim of achieving over tenfold increase in impressions compared to last year’s activation. The platform is also set to significantly scale Myntra Minis, a short-form video platform on the app, to enhance user engagement and improve shopping experience, with 500+ offer led videos, 100+ hours of video deals, and 10 engaging Mini videos every hour to help customers discover the disruptive deals of the day.
The integration of tech-led creativity with services like MyFashionGPT, and My Stylist, along with added value offers such as additional 15% off all through BFF on using the Myntra's co-branded credit brand in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank to unlock more value on your festive purchases, are further set to enhance the end-to-end user journey on the platform.