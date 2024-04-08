Simpolo Tiles & Bathware partners with Sideways to launch the 'Tile Ho Toh Simpolo' campaign ft. Gujarat Titans

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It showcases the tiles' antibacterial, scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean properties and aesthetics.
This IPL season, Simpolo, a tile and bathware brand founded in Morbi in 1977, with more than 135 exclusive showrooms across the country, teams up with Sideways to launch the 'Tile Ho Toh Simpolo' campaign, highlighting their patented iM+ technology. To amplify its message, Simpolo leverages its ongoing partnership with Gujarat Titans, featuring cricket stars like Shubhman Gill, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tewatia.
Conceptualised by Sideways, the story starts with a scene where Kane Williamson is puzzled to see food served on a tile. Shubhman Gill joins in, mentioning the tile is antibacterial, and Rahul Tewatia adds that it's also scratch-resistant. Despite these explanations, Williamson is still confused by the use of a tile as a plate until Gill reveals with a cheeky comment that it's all part of an advertisement for Simpolo tiles. The ad concludes with stylish visuals of the tiles, highlighting Simpolo tiles made with iM+ technology.
Bharat Aghara, CMO of Simpolo Tiles and Bathware, quoted, "We are thrilled to join forces again with Gujarat Titans, a symbol of excellence in their field," stated Aghara. "This partnership signifies the combination of domain expertise and visionary leadership, propelling us towards new horizons of success while reaffirming our steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled quality. "Our patented iM+ Technology enhances room aesthetics, ensures a healthy and bacteria-free environment and our stain-repellent feature provides customers with the freedom to live comfortably without worrying about stains compromising its beauty. This embodies Simpolo's commitment to simplifying & enriching the overall quality of life.”
Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, said, "The Simpolo and GT association is a match of two class acts. The challenge was to bring alive the compelling functional attributes of premium Simpolo tiles in an engaging manner using the GT players, in a really short duration. I hope we have managed to do that."
Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal
Creative Head: Sameer Sojwal, Nilay Moonje,
Creative team: Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Aakruti Bhatt, Deepika Narvekar
Account Management: Vanita D’Mello , Suraj Das, Farzaad Dastoor
Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Madhav Joshi
Production House: Superfly Films Pvt. Ltd.
Director- Kopal Naithani
Producer- Tarun Bali
DOP- Rajesh Nare
Production Designer- Urvi Ashar
Editor - Jayant Tiwari
Music Director- Amain Pant
Post Producer - Mithun Bangera