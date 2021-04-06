SIP Abacus appoints Mullen Lintas as its creative partner

The scope entails building the brand via omnichannel advertising and visibility via social media.
SIP Abacus, the popular skill development program for children, has recently awarded its creative duties to Mullen Lintas. The account will be handled by the Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas. The appointment is outcome of a multi-agency pitch that saw participation from some of the leading agencies of India. The scope entails building the brand via omnichannel advertising and visibility via social media.
The SIP Abacus program focuses on improving the essential learning skills of children and has a significant positive impact on their mental potential in a sustainable manner. Since its launch in India in 2003, it has benefited over 6.5 lac children through 750 centers across 350 towns in India, and across 10 countries it operates in. While the offering in the organized market is fairly open and niche, it will be imperative for the brand to create awareness and build prominence and acceptance among parents, a target group that is often considered hard to persuade.
On partnering with Mullen Lintas, Dinesh Victor, founder & managing director, SIP Academy India said: “We are confident that our association with Mullen Lintas will help not just raise the awareness of SIP Abacus brand but also will let more Indians come to know the power of the Abacus Program!”
Sibi Sekhar, Director, SIP Academy India added: “We are delighted to have Mullen Lintas on board as our agency and we look forward to their well-known branding and communication expertise to take our flagship brand SIP Abacus closer to children and parents aligning with our powerful vision.”
Mullen Lintas aims to change people’s perception of the Abacus and build awareness about the impact it has on a child’s mind, while simultaneously building a strong foothold in the market.
Commenting on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “SIP Abacus has been quietly brewing a storm in the educational sector over the last 17 years and has helped many children across the country to develop arithmetics and build their concentration skills. We are excited to be given the mandate to craft the brand strategy and point of view for SIP Abacus that will enable more parents and children to embrace the concept of mathematics and emerge successful. The category understanding and creative firepower demonstrated by our team led by our CCO Azazul Haque is what worked the magic for us.”