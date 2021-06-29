Slice changes logo to reveal stories of COVID champions 

The brand asks us to scan the logo using its Instagram filter; logo changes to reveal stories of these heroes.
We, in India, have seen the Coronavirus come and hit us in two waves. The second wave nearly took us in. But we survived and owe a big chunk of our thanks to unknown strangers, who went out of their way to help those in need.
Slice, a beverage brand from PepsiCo, wants us to know the names of these people and what they did, and it is using technology to get this done.
The brand has launched a special interactive AR filter that lets consumers scan the Slice logo, anywhere – on the bottle, a billboard, or anywhere in the virtual world, changing into a tribute for these COVID heroes. It is also changing its logo for the first time to reveal the inspiring stories of these ‘Khaas’ citizens.
Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India, said, “The last few months have been extremely trying for the entire nation. However, in these difficult times, the resilience of the people of our country has come to the forefront. We saw an army of citizens: young, old, men, and women - all coming together to support each other.”
“Today, through Slice ‘Aam Nahi Khaas Ho Tum’ campaign, we aim to recognise these COVID heroes. We, in our way, salute their indomitable spirit by putting up some of their stories in place of the brand logo across platforms, thereby reflecting their moments of courage and selflessness.”
The brand roped in several influencers too:
Neha Kakkar
Shehnaaz Gill
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Rubina Dilaik