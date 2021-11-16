Snap to let marketers buy its multiple ad formats in one set through its new ‘Multi-format delivery’ offering

It launches today (16 Nov) and includes offerings like Snap Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads and Commercials.
Snap has said it will now let marketers buy multiple advertising formats available on its app in one cohesive set.
Called ‘Multi-format delivery’, it will include all of Snap’s video ad formats including Snap Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads and Commercials, and will feature Snap’s camera offerings (augmented reality) by Q2 of 2022.
The company says the Multi-format delivery ad sets reporting will be broken out by ad format so that buyers can evaluate the efficiency of each format and how it contributes to overall brand performance.
While the core experience will remain relatively consistent, Snap has reconstructed how formats and various campaign criteria are selected within the purchasing experience to allow for more flexibility for buyers. By enabling Multi-format delivery, this allows Snap’s ad ranking system to determine where best to fill inventory for the given budget, goal, and selected formats.
Commenting on the launch, Dante DiCicco, Senior Manager- International Expansion, Snap Inc said, “At Snap, we pioneered AR advertising at scale and have been innovating ever since. The launch of Multi-Format delivery, an industry-first product, really solidifies augmented reality as an always-on buying opportunity for our clients. This launch is a game-changing opportunity for brands and advertisers, providing them with a simplified, all-encompassing buying process for their next campaign with Snap.”
Snap said 306 million people use Snapchat daily and over 500 million people each month and that year-over-year growth in DAUs has exceeded 20% for four consecutive quarters. In India, AR sees a 94% higher conversion rate when consumers are interacting with products in AR.
“Now, Indian brands across categories can easily discover innovative ad opportunities that optimize AR and video together to drive strong results. We are excited for advertisers to use Snap to reimagine their next campaign, using AR which we know is a growing sector and valuable tool.”
