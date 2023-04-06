SoCheers launches SoCheers Spark

Expressing their views, Aanchal Kohli, Nikhil Somani & Mihir Nair said, “SoCheers Spark represents a natural evolution for our agency, as our campaigns have always stood out for their ability to create an impact, whether in business or for social causes. We are excited about the possibilities this new vertical brings, a focused effort on creating campaigns that challenge the norm and inspire people to take action. As a creative agency that loves to take risks and push boundaries, we are doubling down on that ethos with SoCheers Spark. Our goal is to develop campaigns that capture people's attention, engage them emotionally, and inspire them to take action. We are confident that this new vertical will enable us to make a meaningful impact in the industry.”