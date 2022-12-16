Social Neeti bags the digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha

The agency will be working closely on Serein By Dr. Ayesha’s social media management, marketing strategy, and organic growth for the brand.
Social Neeti will be working closely on Serein By Dr. Ayesha’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for the digital presence of the brand. Serein By Dr. Ayesha sprouted as a brainchild of Dr. Ayesha, is a curated skincare line that crafts products with medical aesthetics tailored to the demands of Indian skin. The skincare brand has launched its first product, the niacinamide 10% serum with tranexamic acid. Vitamin C serum, moisturising cream, sunscreen, and face wash are the few products planned for the upcoming months.
On being asked, Varnika Parasrampuria, senior business development Manager, Social Neeti, “Serein By Dr. Ayesha is a skincare line that perfectly blends medicinal elements with modern day aesthetics. The skincare brand will debut this December, and we look forward to building a strong digital presence. With our expertise and support team, we are working towards creating brand level strategies that showcase the products creatively to the appropriate audience.”
On being asked, Dr. Ayesha Rehman, founder, Serein By Dr. Ayesha, “Social Neeti’s team approach and creative flair is something that I wanted from an agency working on my brand. They have a solid grasp of how our target market operates, and their concepts are well-aligned with the brand requirements. I am hoping for some great campaigns along the way.”