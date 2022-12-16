Social Neeti bags the digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha

Social Neeti will be working closely on Serein By Dr. Ayesha’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for the digital presence of the brand. Serein By Dr. Ayesha sprouted as a brainchild of Dr. Ayesha, is a curated skincare line that crafts products with medical aesthetics tailored to the demands of Indian skin. The skincare brand has launched its first product, the niacinamide 10% serum with tranexamic acid. Vitamin C serum, moisturising cream, sunscreen, and face wash are the few products planned for the upcoming months.