Social Neeti bags the digital mandate of 7th Heaven

As per the mandate, the agency will be establishing a brand tone, crafting social media communications, researching digital strategies, and media planning.
Social Neeti, a women-led full-stack digital marketing agency, has won the social media mandate of 7th Heaven, a popular bakery chain with 200+ outlets in India and abroad.
As per the mandate, the digital marketing agency is in charge of establishing a brand tone, crafting social media communications, researching digital strategies, and media planning. The first phase of this collaboration will be branding and social media marketing.
Through its strategic digital efforts, Social Neeti intends to increase the brand visibility further of 7th Heaven. The agency will also establish brand guidelines and positioning while working on brand tonality. This includes developing various pillars of communications on the basis of brand philosophy and establishing a fixed brand voice, among others.
“As part of our partnership, we are responsible for meeting all the popular bakery chain’s offline and online marketing needs. Alongside we help them design all tier branding materials and their entire social media ball game. The USP of 7th Heaven is their unique live kitchen that prepares cakes in just 7 minutes while keeping the freshness and quality of the products intact. With these factors to select from, we believe that our team of strategic experts can add a lot of value to their social media marketing and branding by making it one of the best bakeries”, said Swarna Daga Mimani, founder of Social Neeti, upon being asked about the association.
“For us, it is largely about sharing our expertise in the areas in which we are experts in order to assist the brand’s digital growth. We look forward to this partnership and are confident that we will be an important part of their scaling exercise, leveraging our expertise in creating a digital footprint for bakeries”, she added.
“We are excited to grow our customer base by actively and effectively reaching out to our target demographic. We want to make sure that our brand’s core values are reflected in our outreach and marketing strategy. Social Neeti’s experience in this industry encouraged us to collaborate with them. Their team is understanding, agreeable and cooperative to work with. So far, our partnership has been good, and we look forward to seeing better results”, said Swati Chugh, founder of 7th Heaven.