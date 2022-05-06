Social Neeti bags the digital mandate of 7th Heaven

“As part of our partnership, we are responsible for meeting all the popular bakery chain’s offline and online marketing needs. Alongside we help them design all tier branding materials and their entire social media ball game. The USP of 7th Heaven is their unique live kitchen that prepares cakes in just 7 minutes while keeping the freshness and quality of the products intact. With these factors to select from, we believe that our team of strategic experts can add a lot of value to their social media marketing and branding by making it one of the best bakeries”, said Swarna Daga Mimani, founder of Social Neeti, upon being asked about the association.