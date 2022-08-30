Social Neeti bags White Stone Hospitality digital mandate

The agency has been building the brand’s positioning strategies from conception to implementation to promoting digital presence on a larger scale.
Social Neeti, the digital marketing agency in Kolkata, has been working for the amplification of the hospitality chain’s social media presence and digital awareness since last year. Social Neeti has been building the brand’s positioning strategies from conception to implementation to promoting digital presence on a larger scale. Simultaneously, Social Neeti has also been working on recreating Fly Kouzina’s website. The digital marketing agency has been a part of the brand’s many achievements and milestones along the way and has also worked with retail and fashion brands like Banchharam, Headturners, Gyan Jaipur and many local brands. The recent expansion of the Fly Kouzina chain includes an outlet in Sarat Bose Road, Kolkata, which has been widely embraced by the people.
Upon being asked about the journey so far, Varnika Parasrampuria, senior business development manager, Social Neeti, said, “Fly Kouzina, as a brand, has evolved significantly over the years, and we have been a part of their journey since the past year. We have been working closely with the company on the digital marketing front and engulfing an eye-catching online presence. We currently provide a string of services to them including Social Media Management and Website building and aim to expand into this space horizontally to become their one-point solution for everything digital.”
Rishi Singhal and Mohit Harlalka, Owners, Fly Kouzina, said, “Social Neeti is a vibrant agency with a creative team that is always on their toes to deliver innovative and relevant content for our brand. They are a great intersection of creative talent and operational efficiency. Feels like such a vast difference working with their team over the other agencies in Kolkata due to their amazing team strength and availability of resources at the slightest beck. Our relationship stretching to almost a year now, is a testament for our strong belief in them.”