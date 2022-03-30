Social Panga launches a new production vertical – The Yellow Shutter

The vertical will be helmed by Dilpreet Kaur Sandhu and Harsh Pandya and will aim at providing end-to-end services for creating visual content for brands across India.
Social Panga, one of India’s leading integrated digital-first marketing agencies, founded by Gaurav Arora and Himanshu Arora, announces the launch of its new production vertical called, The Yellow Shutter. The newly launched vertical is a step towards offering a holistic solution to brands to create visual content.
The Yellow Shutter is one of the fastest-growing content production companies providing end-to-end services for creating visual content for brands across India and offers an array of services including, Script Writing, Storyboarding, Video Production, Brand films, Corporate Shoots, Concept Photoshoot, Product Photoshoot, Artist Management, VFX & Post, and CGI.
The vertical will be helmed by Dilpreet Kaur Sandhu and Harsh Pandya and consists of a team of storytellers who hold a collective experience of over 15 years. The Yellow Shutter's team of visual content have embarked on a journey of curating content according to the digital mood and relevant brand perspective.
Speaking on the new vertical, Co-Founder, Gaurav Arora said, “This new vertical is a step ahead for Social Panga in terms of offering a one-stop solution to brands and clients. With The Yellow Shutter we aim to design visual storytelling that’s aligned with a brand’s marketing stance, and also holds a signature that screams a distinctive identity. In the last 6 months, we have successfully created over 52 video productions and more than 25 photoshoots, and it gives me enormous pleasure to see the in-house production vertical grow and prosper as a production house that caters to all.”
Head of Business Growth and Production, Dilpreet Sandhu, commented, “Every brand has a story and every story needs telling. The team at The Yellow Shutter believes in the power of visuals and we aim to give wings to each of these stories and many more. We are storytellers at heart and driven by the passion of seeing scripts come to life through the lens”
Head of Production, Harsh Pandya says, “Having worked in the industry for over a decade, I have now embarked on a journey with The Yellow Shutter. The team and I want to be the voice and the visual of your story. The right people and the right vision form the core of our team while we live and breathe in the ever-evolving world of digital storytelling.”
The Yellow Shutter has worked with clients like Mamaearth, UpGrad, Himalaya Babycare, Amazon, Pepperfry, Josh App, Paytm Money, Chola MS General Insurance, Manipal Hospitals, TATA Health, Van Heusen and many more.