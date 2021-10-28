Social Panga wins integrated digital marketing mandate for UrbanKisaan

On winning the mandate, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “We are thrilled to have UrbanKisaan on board, India’s largest hydroponic agrotech brand. A right balance between creative communication and engagement is critical at this hour and with UrbanKisaan, we are confident of achieving greater milestones together. We look forward to building the brands strategically and reaching out to the audience on a deeper level.”