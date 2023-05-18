Sociowash and Zomato join forces to showcase the Gold Dining Carnival campaign

The campaign saw the participation of actors and influencers across the country, including Jim Sarbh, Mithila Palkar, Mallika Dua, Danish Sait, Ankush Bahuguna, Gagan Arora and Ahliya.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, executed a satirical influencer video-led campaign in association with Zomato, for the ongoing Zomato Gold Dining Carnival.
The campaign started on 22nd April and emphasized saving your seat by cleverly highlighting the common pain points experienced by customers, such as long queues, saving on dining bills and difficulty in securing seats. The campaign featured some of the top actors and influencers in the industry.
Sociowash’s scope of work involved supporting the production of the campaign. Drawing upon its expertise in influencer marketing, Sociowash capitalized on the USP, location and audience of actors and influencers like Jim Sarbh, Mallika Dua, Gagan Arora, Mithila Palkar, Ankush Bahuguna, Danish Sait and Ahliya to produce compelling content.
Zomato’s creative team conceptualized and scripted unique stories for each actor and influencer. The stories were developed in a manner that allowed for the actors and influencers to deliver the campaign message in their idiosyncratic, individual styles (including customization of Mithila’s famous The Cup Song).
Raghav Bagai, co-founder at Sociowash said, “Associating with Zomato and its creative team on this campaign has been an extremely fruitful experience. This association helped create a tongue-in-cheek campaign that showcases the platform in a fresh and unique style. Zomato’s trust in the process equipped us to take a full swing and tickle the hearts of the viewers through captivating yet quirky storytelling style of execution.”
Commenting on the campaign, Sidhant Mago, creative head, Zomato said, “This campaign generated an incredible buzz, with actors and influencers spreading the word about booking seats for the event. The idea was to create content that looked organic and fun.”