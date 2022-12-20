Sociowash handles Performance Marketing & Brand Film for Feeding India Concert

Sociowash, a creative digital agency, had partnered with Feeding India by Zomato to promote and create awareness about their first annual ‘Feeding India Concert’ via social media. The concert was organized on the 10th of December where artists like Post Malone, an American rapper, performed in India for the first time ever along with some other Indian artists like KSHMR, King, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi and others. The aim of the concert was to draw public attention towards the growing issue of malnutrition and hunger in the country. The creative digital agency, Sociowash was assigned with the duty of creating buzz and hype among the audience using digital media where they created Social media assets like Reels, Short Videos, Statics, and Instagram stories. They also executed digital media promotions with the core objective of the campaign to sell tickets for the Post Malone concert through the Zomato application.