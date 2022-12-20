Sociowash handles Performance Marketing & Brand Film for Feeding India Concert

The agency partnered with Zomato Feeding India Concert to boost sales and awareness.
Sociowash, a creative digital agency, had partnered with Feeding India by Zomato to promote and create awareness about their first annual ‘Feeding India Concert’ via social media. The concert was organized on the 10th of December where artists like Post Malone, an American rapper, performed in India for the first time ever along with some other Indian artists like KSHMR, King, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi and others. The aim of the concert was to draw public attention towards the growing issue of malnutrition and hunger in the country. The creative digital agency, Sociowash was assigned with the duty of creating buzz and hype among the audience using digital media where they created Social media assets like Reels, Short Videos, Statics, and Instagram stories. They also executed digital media promotions with the core objective of the campaign to sell tickets for the Post Malone concert through the Zomato application.
Sociowash managed to generate a much needed boost among the users. They also employed Meta and Google platforms to deliver a high impact, performance driven campaign within a limited period of time. With its competence in handling performance marketing duties, Sociowash effectively drove a large number of traffic to the Zomato application thus magnifying the reach of the event.
Under this campaign, Videos, Banners & Carousel assets were deployed to interest, behavioral & intent based audience networks with the objective to drive high quality potential converters traffic to Zomato. Sociowash deployed one of their verticals - SW Studios to produce a short film “What can you do?” for Feeding India which was also played at the concert. The film was on the initiatives undertaken by Feeding India Zomato (FIZ), which not only partners with the Government but also organises awareness and feeding programmes to develop a malnutrition-free country. It was a thought provoking film, that makes one reconsider their role in the society.
Vishal Kumar, CEO, Feeding India shared, "Over the last seven and half decades of our independence, as a country, we've made giant strides in our social as well as economic growth. Yet, in the midst of all this progress, our battle against malnutrition is far from over and Feeding India is supporting the national efforts to make India malnutrition free. Our partnership with Sociowash supports our endeavors to create awareness by employing new-age media. Their in-depth knowledge of digital marketing helped us to deliver a successful campaign by drawing a massive audience to the event."