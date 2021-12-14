Sociowash launches its new vertical called Sociowash Studios

SW Studios aspires to create quality advertisements that narrate stories about brands, their products, and their people whilst creating ever-lasting impressions that echo in the hearts of people for years to come. Having worked recently with brands like Zomato, Nykaa, and Woodenstreet, SW Studios believes that a successful ad campaign is a recipe in itself, with the ingredients being creative, tech, and media—each essential in their unique way. By creating the perfect blend of the three, they aim to brew the best of ad films that reach the global pages for the first time in the history of Indian advertising.