Sociowash launches its new vertical called Sociowash Studios

The agency strives to redesign the way ad films are made in India with their one-of-its-kind, home-grown launch, SW Studios.
With 200+ brands under their belt and 130+ team members in their Delhi and Mumbai offices, Sociowash is currently one of the most prominent names of the advertising industry in India. Established in 2015, the agency has grown exponentially over the years and is set to take things up a notch with the launch of SW Studios.
The agency strives to redesign the way ad films are made in India with their one-of-its-kind, home-grown launch, SW Studios. After working closely with talk-of-the-town brands, Sociowash believes that the Indian advertising space has the potential to expand its horizons, and SW Studios is a step in the right direction for the same.
SW Studios aspires to create quality advertisements that narrate stories about brands, their products, and their people whilst creating ever-lasting impressions that echo in the hearts of people for years to come. Having worked recently with brands like Zomato, Nykaa, and Woodenstreet, SW Studios believes that a successful ad campaign is a recipe in itself, with the ingredients being creative, tech, and media—each essential in their unique way. By creating the perfect blend of the three, they aim to brew the best of ad films that reach the global pages for the first time in the history of Indian advertising.
The studio currently offers services across a broad spectrum including Script Writing, Video Production, 2D and 3D Animation, Concept Photoshoot, Product Photoshoot, Artist Management, VFX & Post, and CGI & Animation.
Commenting on SW Studios, Surbhi Allagh, business head commented, “Whenever we talk of ‘out of the box’ ad films we seldom recall Indian brands or indigenous production houses. This is one of the reasons we came up with SW Studios—to retell stories like never before and transform the advertising paradigm in India.
While India is known for its tech talent, we through SW Studios aim to shed some light on the country's creative talent as well. We aim to create content that sends waves across the globe, to build something exceptional that people can’t stop talking about, to evolve the way ad films are made right from scratch, to break not just the internet but the world of advertising!”
Sociowash has been working relentlessly in the past few years and has a strong aesthetic understanding of how to build brands in the digital ecosystem. With a specialized team to drive and expand its new venture, SW Studio plans to weave stories tailor-made for every brand, focusing on the tiniest details whilst knitting the colossal picture. It’s only onwards and upwards from here.