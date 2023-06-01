Sociowash renews digital mandate partnerships for Viacom 18’s youth, music, and English entertainment brands

The agency’s Mumbai team will amplify its social media presence across digital channels to increase engagement and brand recall.
Sociowash, an Integrated Advertising Agency, has successfully renewed its digital mandate with Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment (YME) cluster. They have been associated with the agency since January 2022 and have continued their partnership to upscale their strategies for the subsequent tenure. Sociowash will manage their social media strategy, campaign management, influencer marketing, and shoot management under this association.
YME cluster includes responsibilities for MTV Beats, Vh1, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, KaanPhod, and Fully Faltoo. Sociowash, with its competence in digital and creative marketing, will manage its social media strategies, including 23 of its Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages. The efficiency of its workforce will also concentrate on Analytics and reporting for its campaigns.
Viacom18's YME cluster boasts of high-value properties that have gained audiences on television and digital. This cluster seamlessly keeps up with the dynamic trends of the youth with its variety of youth fiction and reality shows, through a multi-dimensional platform approach on Fully Faltoo, and pop-culture-defining MTV reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla & MTV Hustle.
Speaking on the association, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, said, “The continuation of our journey speaks volumes of how successful the partnership has been in making them divergent from their competitors. The Sociowash team aspires to accomplish exceptional work and get recognised by winning numerous industry awards to maintain the soaring/high standards set in the past. We look forward to strengthening our association and making it more fruitful by helping the brands achieve their goals.”