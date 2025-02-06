SOMANY Ceramics unveils new Tamil TVC with Gomathi Priya & Vetri Vasanth

SOMANY Ceramics’ latest Tamil TVC features actors Gomathi Priya and Vetri Vasanth from Siragadikka Aasai. The ad uses a lighthearted approach to promote the brand in Tamil Nadu.

The TVC features Meena (Gomathi Priya) as a guide helping Muthu (Vetri Vasanth) navigate home renovation. She highlights SOMANY’s range of tiles and bathware, showing that upgrading a home is simple and hassle-free. The ad follows the pair as they shop for Coverstone tiles and Somany French Collection bathware.

Talking about the campaign, Anshuman Chakravarty, head of marketing and communications at SOMANY Ceramics, shared his excitement, stating, " Tamil Nadu is a key market for us, and we wanted to create a campaign that resonates locally, bringing a lively and joyful experience. We have significantly expanded our footprint in Tamil Nadu by adding numerous showrooms and franchised outlets. We’re confident that this TVC will strike a chord with homeowners looking for stylish, durable and hassle-free solutions."

The TVC highlights Somany Coverstone, offering durable natural stone slabs for interior and exterior use. The French Collection by SOMANY Bathware features European tiles for upscale spaces.