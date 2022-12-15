Sony Sports Network launches a new campaign to promote WWE in India

The network launched the campaign in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to cater the whole Indian market.
Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network has rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property.
The new campaign not only promises 100% shudh sports entertainment but also aims to thrill viewers with WWE’s extraordinary blockbuster entertainment.
Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring two mega stars from the Indian film industry - John Abraham and Karthi alongside WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution & international business and head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India commented on this and added, “It gives us immense pleasure to call ourselves the home for WWE, India’s most loved sports entertainment property. We at Sony Sports Network, aim to continue strengthening our fanbase in India by creating a deeper engagement with the youth. Our campaign sets out to build relevance with our target demographics and providing them with a holistic WWE experience.”
Fans can watch the Live coverage of WWE Raw on Tuesdays, WWE NXT on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.