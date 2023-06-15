Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble came together in Mankind Pharma’s campaign to promote its DMF quality medicines

These medicines boast the same level of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) quality in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the API’s submitted to FDA
Mankind Pharma, driven by its vision to redefine pharmaceutical excellence in India, has launched a new range of medicines aimed at providing international-grade, premium-quality drugs of the highest purity.
These medicines boast the same level of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) quality in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the API’s submitted to FDA. To promote and generate awareness about this premium line of medicines, the pharmaceutical giant has partnered with cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble & launched a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign.
The strategic collaboration between Mankind Pharma and esteemed personalities Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble is a testament to the company's astute vision in harnessing their iconic status and widespread popularity to advocate for accessible, top-notch medicines in India. With a well-crafted blend of print, broadcast, and digital media platforms, Mankind Pharma has embarked on a comprehensive awareness campaign to highlight their line of premium quality products. This campaign serves as a poignant reminder of how we, as a nation, have been known for exporting the best of our products, whether it's the finest teas or exquisite crafts. Sadly, many of us in India miss out on experiencing the premium quality that we offer to the world. Through this association, Mankind Pharma reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of every Indian, exemplifying their overarching vision of ensuring high-quality healthcare of DMF quality medicines, is easily accessible, throughout the nation.
Talking about the new campaign, Rajeev Juneja – vice chairman & managing director, Mankind Pharma Limited, commented, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble for our exciting new campaign. They are not only icons in the cricketing world, but also embody qualities such as integrity, resilience, and exceptional leadership. Their immense popularity and broad appeal make them the perfect advocates to champion accessible and top-notch healthcare in our nation. This collaboration seamlessly aligns with our brand ethos, which revolves around the well-being of every Indian. We firmly believe that high-quality healthcare should be accessible to all. By introducing a range of medicines with API quality equivalent to that of the quality of API’s in the Drug Master File, we are poised to revolutionize India's pharmaceutical sector and contribute to the overall health and happiness of our people."
Commenting on the campaign, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly shared, “I am truly honored to collaborate with Mankind Pharma, a brand synonymous with excellence in pharmaceuticals. Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of healthcare in our country by providing premium DMF quality medicines for all. Join us in serving life across the country.”