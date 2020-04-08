Spikes Asia 2020 is cancelled

It will now take place in 2021 joining a list of events postponed or cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Spikes Asia has announced that its festival will no longer take place in October 2020 as planned. The Festival of Creativity, Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards will be held in 2021 in Singapore and it will soon announce the new dates.
This decision was made after Spikes Asia had in-depth consultations with partners and customers about the unprecedented global situation.
Joe Pullos, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, commented: “Spikes Asia celebrates the extraordinary creativity of the Asia Pacific creative community. We want to ensure that we respond to the needs of our customers and partners across the region and support the marketing and creative industries through this global crisis.”
“We are announcing the change today so that we can bolster our community with clear communication and begin preparing for 2021. Spikes Asia, working alongside our customers and partners, will return next year stronger than ever. We look forward to celebrating and honouring the very best creative work with our community, as we all look ahead to a more positive future.”
Due to the pandemic, several awards scheduled this year have been either postponed or cancelled.
Cannes Lions has moved its Festival of Creativity to 2021 and will now hold it from June 21-25, 2021.
The One Club moved its Creative Week online while D&AD cancelled its Festival for 2020 and moved its awards online.
According to Worldometers, there are over a million Coronavirus cases worldwide and over 82, 000 deaths but over 3 lakh people have recovered.