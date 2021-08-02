Spotify banks on India’s love for lip-syncing filmy songs in a new campaign

The audio streamer touts its bank of filmy songs to fulfil this love.
Audio streamer Spotify is banking on India’s extreme love for everything filmy. In this case, it is the collective urge of folks to complete the lyrics of their favourite movie songs.
What to say to a girl? Say it with a Bollywood song. Hey, the college professor is mouthing the lyrics of the song you're playing. Face it, Indian’s are obsessed with filmy songs.
Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, Spotify India said, “India is a film-loving nation, and most of our occasions, moments, moods, and emotions are incomplete without film music. It’s almost as if those songs are a part of our DNA, whether we are celebrating festivals, looking for inspiration to travel, tracking the next big fashion trend, consuming memes, or engaging in pop culture conversations.”
“Spotify’s curated playlists bring alive many of these experiences, and this new campaign captures just that.”
We (afaqs!) had interviewed Ahuja in March this year where she'd explained the rationale behind Spotify's new mini subscription packs of Rs 7 and Rs 25.
Spotify’s ads have always had the filmy touch in some form. Over the years, it has featured actors Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, and Yashaswini Dayama. In all the ads, Spotify promoted its playlists.
A couple of months ago in April 2021, Spotify released a series of ads illustrating how you can now share your favourite tracks on WhatsApp.
Last month, Spotify announced its Q2 earnings. It revealed that its total Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 22% Y/Y to 365 million in the quarter and its premium subscribers grew 20% Y/Y to 165 million in the quarter.