Spotify releases more ads for its IPL campaign

Made by Leo Burnett, the ads show us how music acts as an antidote in any unpleasant situation.
In time for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, audio streaming giant Spotify has released a campaign. The ads focus on daily situations that users find themselves in, and talk about how music makes things easier to deal with.
Ranging from being stuck in a traffic jam, to having a tough day at work, there are several unavoidable moments that the consumers go through daily. The campaign highlights how, when soundtracked with music, one can handle the most boring, annoying, or frustrating situation.
The campaign includes ads in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, depicting a few ‘slice of life’ moments and occasions people may go through on a daily basis. The campaign highlights that Spotify has over eight crore songs, and four billion-plus playlists for every mood and moment.
The campaign will be live on Hotstar, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Sharechat, Moj and YouTube. “Our main aim is to keep the ads relatable to the viewer, irrespective of whether they are 16 or 40 years,” told Neha Ahuja, chief marketing officer, Spotify to afaqs! in March 2022. The brand is also planning to work with influencers across different categories in order to promote the campaign.