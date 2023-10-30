Spotify's 'Feel The Music' campaign offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into music creation

The first film featuring Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for 'Dil Chahta Hai' offers sneak peek into title track creation.
Spotify Premium has launched ‘Feel The Music’, a campaign that brings listeners closer to their favourite artists by bringing the moments of music creation to the forefront. There are over 35 local and global artists whose behind-the-scenes footage of recording and performing songs will be a part of the campaign.
“Music making is an art that takes numerous hours, practice sessions, artists, instruments, and emotions. As listeners, we come to love that music and artist, but often do not know the effort that went into making that song - the passion, the hard work, the love, the pain. The new Spotify Premium campaign,‘Feel The Music’, is about that creative process, so that listeners truly feel connected to the songs in the best way possible”, said Neha Ahuja, director of marketing - India, Spotify.
The first film featuring Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Dil Chahta Hai, released in 2001, and the video takes the listeners through how the trio brought the title track together. Over the coming weeks, Spotify will release more films that will be featured on digital platforms and in movie theatres, and static creatives that will feature on outdoor media.