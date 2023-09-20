SRK becomes The Don of Poker in A23's recent campaign

The skill-based online poker platform is a fresh addition to the company’s already popular portfolio including A23 Rummy and A23 Games.
A23 (Head Digital Works), announced the launch of its highly anticipated A23 Poker application. Designed to provide a skill-based and exhilarating poker experience alongside their new brand campaign featuring Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.
A23 Poker combines the thrill of real-money gameplay with innovative features and UX never seen before in the industry. Upholding A23's commitment to security and player protection, this cutting-edge app incorporates robust security measures and protocols that have become synonymous with the brand.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen using his great Poker skills to get himself out of a tight spot in the new brand film for A23 Poker. The screenplay and dialogues consciously uses phrases and terminology like raise, all in and more in the ad to highlight the product offerings and appeal to all poker enthusiasts. With this campaign, A23 aims to captivate all online real money gamers in the country with a focus on Indian poker players. Parallelly, carrying forward its long running messaging around safe and mindful behavior while gaming online, the brand launched the 4th edition of its ‘Responsible Gaming’ film.
Poker enthusiasts can now dive into a virtual world where skill and strategy reign supreme, creating a dynamic and immersive environment unlike any other. All this while still playing responsibly with robust AI-driven features. With A23’s proven superiority in the online real-money gaming sector since last 17 years, the new app will carry forward the identical engaging experience for users along with exciting new formats and tourneys.
With the online real-money gaming industry in India experiencing remarkable growth, the launch of A23 Poker comes at an opportune moment. The Indian online gaming market has witnessed a surge in the number of online poker players, driven by the increasing popularity of the game and the accessibility provided by deep internet penetration. Recognizing this trend, A23 Poker aims to cater specifically to the Indian poker fans, offering a platform tailored to their preferences and requirements. As more and more players in India embrace online poker as a source of entertainment, A23 Poker stands ready to provide an engaging experience that meets their expectations. Standing firm on the company’s ‘Responsible Gaming’ initiative, the platform comes inclusive of best in class checks and balances to ensure a safe, healthy and secure gaming experience.
Commenting about the new campaign, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “A23 is one of most significant names when it comes to skilled based online gaming in our country. After becoming one of the leading online rummy platforms, they have now leveraged the experience and insights to create an exciting new product, A23 Poker. I am confident that the new app will appeal to every poker fan in the country and has something unique to offer. Congratulations to the team!”
Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “The new campaign for A23 Poker is a testament to our commitment to deliver a high-quality product for our users. The launch film illustrates our brand ambassador in an action packed sequence while capturing the essence of the new product. This is the first instance for A23 to come up with a long running ad film (90 sec) and I am eager to witness how it is received by our audience. These ads are sure to create a positive stir amongst poker enthusiasts in the country. We also released a new ‘responsible gaming’ film to educate users about healthy and safe ways to game online. "
The new 90 second ad delves into the heart of poker, emphasizing the unique challenge, excitement and intensity that arises when players are truly tested on their skills and strategic prowess, showcasing the unparalleled experience offered by A23 Poker. The ‘responsible gaming’ film highlights the importance of setting budgets while playing real money online games. A23 Poker and Responsible Gaming films are live across all major OTT and OLV channels in Hindi. Here are the links to both films - &