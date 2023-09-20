SRK becomes The Don of Poker in A23's recent campaign

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “The new campaign for A23 Poker is a testament to our commitment to deliver a high-quality product for our users. The launch film illustrates our brand ambassador in an action packed sequence while capturing the essence of the new product. This is the first instance for A23 to come up with a long running ad film (90 sec) and I am eager to witness how it is received by our audience. These ads are sure to create a positive stir amongst poker enthusiasts in the country. We also released a new ‘responsible gaming’ film to educate users about healthy and safe ways to game online. "