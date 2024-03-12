SRK joins Joy Personal Care as brand ambassador for face wash category

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), further commented, “Mr.Khan is an iconic figure renowned for his vocal advocacy for gender equality and inclusivity. He shares a synergy in his values with our brand. Furthermore, we have been associated with KKR for the past two years and this year, with Mr.Khan coming on board for our face wash category, we will be launching a high-voltage campaign featuring him. The campaign will be leveraged through both TV and digital media, ensuring maximum reach and engagement."