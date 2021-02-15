Stay in or go out? Ponders part 2 of OYO's new ad campaign

Speaking on the campaign, Mayur Hola, head of global brand, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “All of us who've been in a relationship know that we rely on women to make all the decisions. They just make better decisions. When we chatted 1:1 with our guests, women in particular, the same pattern applied to the room booking decision.”

“This campaign simply and charmingly reflects that reality. Whether it is the same hotel and room that we see a high repeat usage of from our guests or, indeed, a bathing suit being picked or the decision to step out, Neena takes all the calls. As it is in real life, as it should be.”