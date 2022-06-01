Stayfree® encourages fathers to talk about periods to their daughters in its new film

Talking about the film, Manoj Gadgil, vice president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, India said “We believe the onus of normalizing period conversations rests on the people that the young girl trusts – her family, teachers, and society at large. Stayfree® is once again stressing on the role of a father, because we realized that there is a distinct vacuum in a father-daughter relationship during her teenage years. Right from the daughter’s birth, fathers are increasingly taking on greater responsibility for caregiving; a fact recognized by corporates who are now offering generous paternity leaves. These same fathers want nothing but the best when it comes to supporting her dreams and ambitions, no matter how unconventional they may be. Yet, during her teenage years, they take a step back and let the mother become the primary parent to help her navigate her periods. This begins the subtle conditioning around periods – hushed voices, not to be spoken about in front of the men of the household and the accompanying worry about storing, changing, and disposing pads. This film urges fathers to do more- to talk to their daughters and help drive more positive social norms and behavior around periods.”