Subway India reminds consumers that ’Nothing Satisfies Like a Footlong’

The new digital campaign promotes the sandwich chain’s 12-inch-long sub as a complete meal.
Subway, the leading global sandwich chain, has launched a marketing campaign, titled #NothingSatisfiesLikeAFootlong, to promote footlongs, its 12-inch-long sandwiches. The campaign reminds consumers that when they crave something big, Subway footlong provides the best value.
#NothingSatisfiesLikeAFootlong campaign aims to attract the consumers towards healthier and tastier meal time options. As consumers look for quality products in generous sizes that are convenient to buy, the Subway footlong provides the option, with its huge size.
Generally, Subway promotes its products on social media through the six-inch subs. Footlongs, usually, don’t feature in Subway’s promotional activities.
As part of the campaign, Subway India has posted a video and digital creatives on the its social media channels.
The video makes an interesting point - it says ‘you wouldn’t need to eat fries with that’. It says that it's good enough to be a meal in itself and, second, with this, Subway is targeting its fast food competitors, like McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King that offer French Fries as a part of their meals.
The creatives show the footlong divided into three separate posts on social media, conveying the sizes of the subs.