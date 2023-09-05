'Suno Sabki Karo Multi' is ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's new campaign for cricket enthusiasts

Abhijit Shah, head- marketing, digital & customer experience, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “The idea behind this campaign is to create awareness about Multi Asset Allocation Funds. By saying “Get the advantage of a 3-in-1 Fund” - we are trying to apprise the investor that while choosing one asset class to invest in a volatile market is quite difficult, this fund category provides you an opportunity to invest in multiple asset classes, hence, balancing your portfolio and protecting you from market volatility.” He further adds, we aim to increase awareness, attract new investors, and educate the existing investors on the benefits of diversified investment strategies for all the cricket enthusiasts watching the match.