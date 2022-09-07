Super4 ropes in India’s anomalous leg break bowler, Ravi Bishnoi as the brand face

The association ropes in the rising star on a contractual basis with Super4.
Super4 “India Ka Apna Gaming App” and first of its kind in the gaming sector has today announced India’s rising leg break bowler, Ravi Bishnoi as the brand face for the newly launched Super4 gaming application. The association ropes in the rising star on a contractual basis with Super4. With the previously raised fund of INR 10 CR in the seed round, Super4 comes with a fresh approach to transitioning the fantasy gaming world for cricket fans across India.
The Super4 application allows cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams prior to the start of a match but unlike other promising apps, Super4 provides fans with India’s first-ever Cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of the first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions. The users can gather maximum points out of both innings to increase their tally on the leaderboard in creating a team and win prizes.
Ravi Bishnoi, Indian Cricketer on being announced the brand face for Super4 said, “I am delighted to be a part of Super4. India has a lot of cricket enthusiasts and fans and this application is a game changer for everyone as it allows users to create teams and own scoreboards as per the judgment and knowledge of the users that make the experience lively. I believe that this will allow the users to compete against one another and have the chance to connect with sports on an even deeper level than before.”
The Super4 application allows fans and enthusiasts to also play different games like Cricket, Quizzes, etc. while the match is on to make the entire fantasy experience more interesting and engaging. Super4 application also cuts down the challenges of creating & editing teams in the shortest span of time for the ease and convenience of the fans and enthusiasts.
Rohit Bansal, founder & director, Super4 said, “We are thrilled to have Ravi Bishnoi onboard and as the face of our brand. We believe in the power of youth and Ravi Bishnoi and his association with us will definitely bring a lot of credibility and value to our brand. We are pleased to have Ravi on board and we wish him & team India for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. We are excited to work with him and we plan for a fruitful association. We would also like to thank our stakeholders and well-wishers for their continuous support and trust in us”
The application is accessible across India on both Android (www.super4.in) and iOS (app store) for fans to download and play. Super4 aims at giving discounts (joining bonus-1100 and referral bonus-1000 and on the scoreboard, one can use 20 percent of their bonus amount) and cash bonus options for their fans on the launch of the application. The fans and enthusiasts will get an opportunity to receive a maximum price of INR 1,00,000 during the Asia Cup and other attractive offers in the multiple prize pool categories.