Supertails launches its new ad film, The Super- Store that comes to your door

The film takes a different route, that of capturing what's going on from the lens of a pet’s mind when they are approached by humans or when they are observing their every-day surroundings. Usually, pet films are made from the human’s perspective, but true to Supertails’ mission- the world is seen from a pets’ eye. The film finishes with Supertails.com coming to the pets rescue at all times - from choosing the right food to ensuring fun playtime with its extensive variety of toys.