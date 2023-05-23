SuperTails launches new campaign to mark its two-year anniversary

Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, the co-founders of Supertails said, "Our journey as a pet-care startup has been surreal so far. We are elated to see the change among first-time pet parents and how pet parenthood has transformed in India in the last 2 years. We moved one step closer to our aim of creating a platform that integrates products, services, and communities as we launched our app recently. Pet parents have shown immense trust in us over the last two years and we will continue to work hard and make their journeys with their furry babies as easy as possible. We are a bunch who love celebrating milestones and we invite pet parents around the country to join us in our birthday bash campaign and experience the convenience and quality of our comprehensive pet care solutions."