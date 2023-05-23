SuperTails launches new campaign to mark its two-year anniversary

These videos depict the struggles of two individual pet parents as they attempt to understand the desires of their beloved furry babies, highlighting the brand as the ultimate solution.
Supertails, is excited to mark its two-year milestone, celebrating significant growth, innovation, and unwavering dedication to first-time pet parents across India. Since its inception in May 2021, Supertails has quickly become the go-to destination for pet parents, offering an extensive range of products and services, including nutrition, healthcare, and training to establish the ultimate pet care ecosystem in the country.
To commemorate the two-year anniversary, Supertails has released two heartwarming and entertaining videos as part of its #SupertailsTurns2 campaign. These videos depict the struggles of two individual pet parents as they attempt to understand the desires of their beloved furry babies, highlighting Supertails as the ultimate solution for all their pet care needs. Additionally, the company has launched the "Big Birthday Bash Sale," running from 21st May to 28th May, where pet parents can enjoy incredible discounts, irresistible offers, and engaging contests that will undoubtedly bring joy to their hearts.
Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, the co-founders of Supertails said, "Our journey as a pet-care startup has been surreal so far. We are elated to see the change among first-time pet parents and how pet parenthood has transformed in India in the last 2 years. We moved one step closer to our aim of creating a platform that integrates products, services, and communities as we launched our app recently. Pet parents have shown immense trust in us over the last two years and we will continue to work hard and make their journeys with their furry babies as easy as possible. We are a bunch who love celebrating milestones and we invite pet parents around the country to join us in our birthday bash campaign and experience the convenience and quality of our comprehensive pet care solutions."
Supertails was founded with a mission to empower first-time pet parents by providing them with the necessary resources and information, positioning itself as a leading authority in this domain. The company has experienced a remarkable five-fold increase in its consumer base over the past 12 months, with a notable concentration of growth in tier 2 and 3 cities. To further enhance customer experience, Supertails recently introduced its app, offering a seamless and personalized journey for its users. As the largest provider of teleconsultations in India, with over 50,000 successful consultations to date, Supertails has established itself as a reliable platform that addresses the unique needs of pet parents at every stage of their "pawrent" journey.