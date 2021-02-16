Supreme Court allows Sebamed to air its pH balance ads mentioning competitors

The court has asked the brand to refrain from naming Rin as it is a detergent bar but the ads naming Lux, Dove and Pears can be aired.
The Supreme Court has dismissed HUL's petition against skincare brand Sebamed. The petition was against ads that the brand was running which named soap brands from HUL - Dove, Lux, Pears and Wipro's Santoor soap.
Country Head of Sebamed India, Shashi Ranjans official statement about the recent developments -
“We welcome the decision. We have received overwhelming response from consumers and we will continue our journey of educating and empowering consumers to make informed decisions. Our products are made from highest quality ingredients with pH5.5 benefits and all our claims are backed by robust scientific research. ”