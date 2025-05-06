Supriya Pathak goes all dramatic for RENÉE's midnight Kohl

RENÉE Cosmetics, the beauty brand, has launched a bollywood themed nostalgic campaign. The ad breathes new life into a timeless family tradition with a sprinkle of Bollywood’s 80s charm.

In a humorous, retro-style video, the mother-son duo steps into the frame. The son, returning home with his first paycheck, follows the time-honoured tradition of handing it over to his mother. In an instant, she goes to apply a traditional “nazar ka tikka” —a simple, emotional gesture to ward off the evil eye. However, to her surprise, the kajal won’t smudge! Why? Because it’s RENÉE’s Midnight Kohl Pencil—designed to stay put, no matter what. This unexpected twist of the classic ritual offers a moment of laughter and a showcase of the product’s unique, smudge-proof quality. Featuring the iconic Supriya Pathak, whose comic timing adds just the right touch of humour, the campaign effortlessly blends tradition with innovation.

Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder & CMO of RENÉE Cosmetics, commented with confidence, “At RENÉE, we don’t just create cosmetics, we create experiences that stay with you. This campaign showcases the high performance of the Midnight Kohl while bringing a refreshingly emotional and innovative storytelling approach to the forefront. We’ve crafted something truly distinctive - a narrative that blends sentiment with style, unlike anything the beauty industry has seen before. Midnight Kohl is made for the bold, the expressive, the DRAMA-tic and those who speak volumes with just their eyes.”

With this campaign, RENÉE Cosmetics brings the beauty of everyday moments and emotions into the spotlight, infusing a timeless tradition with modern innovation to create a campaign that resonates with people on a personal level.