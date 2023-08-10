Suraksha QR onboards Murali Sharma as Brand Ambassador

Suraksha QR shall be collaborating with Murali Sharma for a series of marketing, outreach, events,, and other promotional activities in the near future.
Hyderabad-headquartered healthcare-technology start-up Suraksha QR has announced the appointment of veteran actor Murali Sharma as its brand ambassador.
Following this, the actor will be representing the emerging Suraksha QR brand as its ‘key face’ across various offline and online channels. Additionally, Suraksha QR shall be collaborating with Murali Sharma for a series of marketing, outreach, events,, and other promotional activities in the near future, in a bid to enable the start-up to rapidly grow and scale its reach and impact pan-India.
Suraksha QR – a platform that is aiming to cater to the varied healthcare requirements of at least 5 lakh Indians by the end of the current Fiscal, i.e. FY 2023-24 – believes that its latest association with Murali Sharma will be playing an instrumental role in helping the brand to be able to realize this ambitious target. Additionally, by leveraging the personal charisma and popularity of Murali Sharma, Suraksha QR aspires to achieve top-of-the-mind brand recall amongst its potential and existing users over the long term.
Speaking on the development, Vidhyasagar Reddy, co-founder & CEO, Suraksha QR said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome renowned actor Shri Murali Sharma as our official brand ambassador. As a public figure who is equally well-known throughout both North and South India, Murali’s association with Suraksha QR serves as a shot in the arm for us, and aligns well with our goal of redefining healthcare across every nook and corner of India. It also marks a whole new chapter in bolstering and taking Suraksha QR’s branding and credibility to the next level. Murali will be joining forces with Suraksha QR’s team on various strategic aspects, including building and amplifying meaningful conversations around improving healthcare accessibility and affordability, through a variety of mediums.”
Actor Murali Sharma said, “I am happy to be a part of Suraksha QR’s journey of revolutionizing Indian healthcare with its tech-enabled innovative approach. I look forward to the exciting journey ahead with them in creating a responsible and healthier India. I decided to associate with Suraksha as I could resonate a lot with the company’s mission and vision to bridge the gaps in India’s healthcare sector and thereby ensure that no Indian is left out in receiving timely and necessary medical care. As the brand ambassador, I am committed to wholeheartedly doing my bit in helping Suraksha QR in realizing its noble vision and creating social impact at scale.”
Notably, since the roll-out of its flagship platform in March 2023, the Suraksha QR platform has already acquired over 60,000 subscribers pan-India, while establishing its presence across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi, among other Indian states. Through its flagship health-tech platform, Suraksha QR offers an array of superlative healthcare services to its users such as – advanced emergency response support, health insurance coverage, telehealth consultations with experienced doctors, discounts on diagnostic tests, home delivery of medicines, and so on.
On the other hand, Murali Sharma is a celebrated actor who has been a part of over 130+ movies spanning across the Hindi, telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. Throughout his over two-decades-long acting career so far, he has earned immense praise and recognition for playing memorable roles in numerous hit films like Golmaal Returns, Singham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Yevadu, and also has, over the years, amassed a huge fan base nationwide.