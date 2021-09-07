Surf Excel moves to 50 per cent recycled plastic bottles, and tweaks its formula too?

A new ad from the brand details these moves for the upcoming World Cleanup Day on September 18.
Hindustan Unilever’s Surf Excel has said that 50 per cent of the plastic in its bottles will come from reprocessing existing plastic. This announcement comes with an ad, made by Lowe Lintas, keeping the upcoming World Cleanup Day on September 18, in mind.
What about a new Surf Excel formula? “With 100 per cent eco-friendly actives, it removes tough stains…,” says the voice-over in the ad.
A change in the packaging process and also formula? Now, that’s a big move.
“The product, pack and communication change are a small nudge from the Surf Excel team to the citizens to believe their choices make a difference in creating a world we all wish for,” said Prabha Narasimhan, executive director and vice president, home care, Hindustan Unilever (HUL).
“The journey ahead is long, but all journeys start with a single step. This is our first step in, what we truly believe is, the right direction for our portfolio.”
“For over a decade-and-a-half, Surf Excel has been a believer and proponent of the potential of children to do good, while getting dirty. With this piece of work, we are extending our journey to take on one of the issues - the threat to our environment,” added Kunal Joshi, president, Lowe Lintas.
“This film is a recognition of an issue on which children can lead as change agents. Through the simple actions of the child, we see our personal ability to make a difference. We hope that it brings the connection to the issue of environmental consciousness and action.”