Suryakumar Yadav parodies Kachra Seth to promote EM5 perfumes

Suryakumar Yadav has never been shy of improvisation. On the cricket field, it shows up in scoops, ramps and wrists that seem to work a beat ahead of the bowler. Off it, that same instinct has now found a new stage, Bollywood parody.

In a recent Instagram post for House of EM5, the Indian T20 captain slips into the unmistakable skin of Kachra Seth, the cult character from Phir Hera Pheri. The video is less a conventional brand endorsement and more a knowing wink to pop culture. Yadav is seen encountering the brand’s founder Shashank Chourey, who plays a roadside perfume peddler. A quick spritz of fragrance later, Yadav is hooked, delivering the iconic lines “kadak maal hai”, “dedh sau rupiya dega”, and the inevitable “mera Samsung ka number le”.

The film walks a fine line between parody and performance, and that seems to be precisely the point. While the fragrance gets its moment, it is Yadav’s comic timing that steals the show. Fans were quick to notice, flooding the comments section with praise for his acting chops and ease in front of the camera. For a cricketer often described as expressive and instinctive, the transition feels almost natural.

For House of EM5, the association marks a sharp shift in visibility. The Indore-based direct-to-consumer perfume brand was founded in 2022 with a focus on affordable luxury fragrances. It gained wider attention after appearing on Shark Tank India last year, where it eventually secured Rs 1 crore for 10% equity from Aman Gupta in February 2025, after initially asking for Rs 70 lakh for 2%. Its product names, ranging from Chambal to Aghori and Bhairav, lean heavily into intrigue, while prices sit between Rs 300 and Rs 1,500, backed by in-house manufacturing and minimalist packaging.

Interestingly, the brand’s YouTube channel tells a very different story. It is populated almost entirely with Shorts featuring the founder, with no celebrity faces and no polished ad films. Against that backdrop, roping in one of Indian cricket’s most recognisable faces, and letting him loose on a meme-ready script, feels like a calculated departure rather than a one-off stunt.

For Yadav, the timing is impeccable. His on-field exploits over the past year have translated seamlessly into commercial momentum. The Mumbai Indians batter was named the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2025, and is now helming the Indian Men's National Cricket Team in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Since January 2025, Yadav’s brand value is estimated to have grown by 80 to 90%. He now has around 26 active endorsement deals, a 25% increase from last year, having added six new brands in the past 12 months alone. His per-day endorsement fee has reportedly jumped by 60 to 70%, touching approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

The House of EM5 film may not be a traditional advertising play, but it fits neatly into Yadav’s evolving off-field persona. He is no longer just the batter who redefined T20 shot-making, but a personality comfortable poking fun at himself, borrowing from pop culture, and making a brand moment feel organic rather than staged.