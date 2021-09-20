Swiggy Instamart comes to the rescue of the great ‘Salt Bae' shortage with a 15-30 min delivery promise

And don’t miss the spoof of Colgate’s “toothpaste mein namak” in the ad.
Swiggy Instamart’s new spot highlights one of the main reasons why it and other online grocery firms are harping on speedy delivery over everything else — unexpected shortage.
An old day is annoyed on finding her salt bottle empty right before she’s about to gorge on some french fries. Now, you either go downstairs to get a pack of salt or eat the fries as it is. Or, as Swiggy says, order the salt from us and we will deliver it to you in 15 to 30 minutes.
The emphasis on minutes is what online firms obsess on these days. Dunzo said it will deliver you grocery and essential items within 30 minutes but its latest string of ads say 19 minutes. Grofers claims 15-minute delivery. BigBasket banks on under 60-minutes delivery while Big Bazaar will deliver your order within 120 minutes.
This is called quick commerce where the focus is on last-mile delivery and is measured in minutes and not hours or days.
Coming back to the Swiggy ad, did you notice the spoof of the Colgate girl who barges into people asking them, “Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?”