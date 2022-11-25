Swiggy Instamart’s new campaign showcased grocery needs in South Indian household

One of the films in Tamil opens with the wife (Simran) closing the fridge door because there are no veggies. Visibly annoyed, she sighs that they have run out of vegetables except for a Vengayam (onion). Here, she is mockingly referring to her husband (R. Madhavan) as the ‘Vengayam’. The film portrays a practice unique to the southern states- one of gently scolding loved ones with the names of vegetables. The husband realizes his mistake of having forgotten about the list shared by his wife. She then nudges him to order the groceries on Swiggy Instamart, calling out how they are very affordable and delivered in a matter of minutes. In the Telugu film, she calls him a ‘Gummadikayy’ (Pumpkin).