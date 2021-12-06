Swiggy Instamart’s outdoor campaign says ‘speed’ with visuals

The creatives comprise of different synonyms for the word ‘Instant’ and is visually represented with grocery food items integrated into the campaign text. For instance a ‘Murukku’ (chakli) replaces the “O” in the word ‘Now’ and a ‘Banana’ replaces the ‘J’ in ‘Jaldi’. They have also used regional terms for speed in some cities such as ‘Bega’ in Bangalore and ‘Chetti’ in Punjabi.