Swiggy Instamart’s outdoor campaign says ‘speed’ with visuals

The outdoor campaign visually emphasises Instamart’s promise of super quick delivery of all grocery and home needs.
Swiggy’s new OOH campaign for its grocery delivery service, Instamart, can be a classic example to explain the old proverb ‘To kill two birds with one stone’. The one-word headlines on the hoardings not only convey their USP -speed- but also what they can deliver.
The simple, yet innovative, creatives for Swiggy’s Instamart service highlight its super-quick delivery time of 15-30 minutes for all the grocery and home needs of its users- from fruits and fresh veggies to snack items like chips and soft drinks.
The creatives comprise of different synonyms for the word ‘Instant’ and is visually represented with grocery food items integrated into the campaign text. For instance a ‘Murukku’ (chakli) replaces the “O” in the word ‘Now’ and a ‘Banana’ replaces the ‘J’ in ‘Jaldi’. They have also used regional terms for speed in some cities such as ‘Bega’ in Bangalore and ‘Chetti’ in Punjabi.
Swiggy collaborated with Phantom Ideas in Bangalore, to conceptualize 36 such creatives that will be seen in outdoor hoardings, bus shelters, road medians, airport branding, RWA, mall branding, FTTs and gantries across 10,000+ spaces, in 17 cities.
Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand at Swiggy, says, “Swiggy is committed to bringing convenience to users' doorsteps. Through this campaign, our aim is to convey Instamart’s promise of swiftly delivering a multitude of home essentials and daily needs for a time-starved user in a simple yet quirky fashion.”
Robert Anthoney, founder and CEO of Phantom Ideas, says, “The Instamart service obviously called for a campaign that needed to register in the consumer’s mind in no more than a few seconds. It’s a simple, fun campaign that seeks to get the message out fast. It’s also nicely ironic that we’re using old media for a modern, progressive idea such as superfast home delivery.”