Swiggy presents ‘PLATE DATE’ on Youtube

Saurabh Nath, AVP - brand marketing, Swiggy says, “Serving millions of users every month, Swiggy believes that food habits can be a fun way to gauge who you really are. Combining this love for food with dating, Swiggy created a new series called Plate Date that's very exciting and relatable to millennials and the Gen Z. This series brings together food-loving strangers and lets them decide on who they'd date based on their food ordering history, and nothing else. It ensures a lot of light banter and an insightful understanding of a stranger basis what they love to eat"