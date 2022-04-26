Take a #RentalHealthDay with Uber Rentals

Anil Kapoor shared his thoughts on the film and campaign, “This campaign excited me for two reasons. One, I was the first person in Mumbai to use an Uber. Second, I'm always being asked about my health, fitness routine and diet. Uber gave me that chance to share something more, something that sits at the heart of my approach to life. I truly believe that feeling on top of the world is not just about what you eat and how much you bench, it’s about making choices that allow you to live stress-free everyday; big and small decisions that become a lifestyle over time.”