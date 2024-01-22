Talented introduces 'Thinker-Doer', a two week bootcamp for designers

They said, “Thinker-doer was born from the idea that imposter syndrome is best tackled not by looking into a mirror and speaking affirmations but by imparting education and creating opportunity. It is a meaningful step towards protecting the talent within the advertising industry by seriously investing in developing that talent. Creatives in the design discipline excel at their craft, but often, their executional magic also limits the opportunities that come their way. At the heart of every creative, is an ideas person, who, if nudged in the right direction, can conceptualise the next era of advertising, and not just execute someone else’s vision. Thinker-doer aims to help every member for its first cohort to internalise this larger role and self image.”