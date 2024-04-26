Tamannaah Bhatia called in for questioning over unauthorised IPL streaming on betting app

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned the actress for endorsing IPL matches on Fairplay app by Mahadev.
Maharashtra Cyber has summoned actress Tamannaah Bhatia to inquire about the unauthorised streaming of IPL 2023 on the Fairplay App, a subsidiary of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application, as mentioned in a Mint report. This alleged action has purportedly caused substantial financial losses for Viacom.
Bhatia is mandated to appear before the Nodal agency for cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra on April 29. The actor has been summoned to provide her statement as a witness in the case, according to an official.
Furthermore, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already taken statements from singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case.
In a significant legal triumph, the Delhi High Court previously granted Reliance Industries media subsidiary, Viacom 18, a dynamic injunction. This injunction, received by the media company in March, effectively restrained multiple websites from illegally streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.