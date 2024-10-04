Taneira unveils celestial-inspired saree collection for festive season

Taneira, a TATA product, brightens the celebrations with the launch of its celestial-inspired collection, Tarini — a tribute to the Indian woman who navigates her world with grace, strength, and timeless elegance. Highlighting the fusion of celestial elements with the women who adorn these sarees, the brand has unveiled a film to present an exquisite collection of celebration sarees.

Advertisment

Designed to resonate with a diverse audience and the spirit of festivity, the campaign symbolises the woman as a radiant light that illuminates the world. It captures her journey through a portrayal of the universe, celebrating her embrace of the magic within the cosmic order. She interacts with constellations, glimmering lights, and celestial bodies that surround her. As she adorns each saree, the astral elements spring to life, reflecting how the designs are inspired by the stars, the moon, and the universe.

Featuring nearly 100 crafted styles, priced between Rs 5,999 and Rs 25,000, each design embodies the spirit of the celestial universe—bold, confident, and radiant—mirroring the essence of the wearer. Crafted from silk, organza, tissue, and cotton, the collection draws inspiration from the geometry of space and the star-filled sky.

Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Shalini Gupta, general manager, Taneira, said, “Our ‘Celestial Inspirations’ campaign celebrates the Indian woman through stunning visuals and a powerful narrative. Each saree in the Tarini Collection is a work of art, reflecting the majesty of the universe. At Taneira, we believe every woman carries a celestial spark that embodies her inner strength and individuality. Meticulously crafted, each saree blends traditional artistry with modern elegance, radiating sophistication and mystique. We create sarees that enhance the beauty of the wearer, empowering her to embrace her cultural roots and celebrate her unique identity with pride.”

AGENCY-

Created by: Ogilvy, Bengaluru

Chief Creative Officer, South: Puneet Kapoor

Executive Creative Director: Kishore Mohandas

Creative Team: S Kanickaraj, Prem Thyagarajan, S Jananie

Account Management: Akshatha Poojari, Shruti Sundararaman, Sakshi Bhardwaj

Head of Strategic Planning, South: Easo John

Vice President of Strategic Planning: Shambhavi Ramanathan

Senior Planner: Aishwarya Pawar

PR Agency: AdfactorsPR

PRODUCTION-

Production House: Hungry films

Director: Vijay Sawant

Producer: Dharam Valia

DOP: Jignesh Jhaveri

Production Design: Art monks

Costume Stylist: Ayesha Nigam

Hair & Makeup: Anu Kaushik & Team

Line Producer: Jayesh Avasthi

Post Supervisor: Taroonish Wankadia

Associate Line Producer: Rishab Arora

Production Controller: Nirbhay Makwana

Production Manager: Abhishek Solanki

1st AD: Dimple Swali

2nd AD: Riddhima Jain

Gaffer: Raka

Focus Puller: Rupesh Shinde

Music: Subhajit Mukherjee

Editor: Vipul Indulkar

Sound Mix: Rishabh Agrawal

Online: VMF / Rohit Padwal