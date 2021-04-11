Tanishq targets millennial brides across states in new ad by Lowe Lintas

The campaign titled ‘Rivaah for Tanishq’ uses the proposition of ‘A Jewel for every Tradition’, and showcases brides from across the country.
In India, weddings, ritualistic traditions and jewellery are closely connected. Tanishq, one of India’s leading jewellery brands, has unveiled a proposition for its wedding exclusive sub-brand Rivaah, with a heartening emotional campaign film ‘A Jewel for every Tradition’.
Every piece of wedding jewellery is a symbol of beautiful rituals that are the soul of a wedding. Understanding this very emotion, ‘Rivaah for Tanishq’ unveils the new brand proposition of ‘A Jewel for every Tradition’ for the millennial brides-to-be.
The new proposition from ‘Rivaah for Tanishq’ communicates the meaning and significance of every ritual and jewellery the bride wears. This proposition has been brought alive through a beautiful story filled with symbolism and emotion.
The film provides a beautiful canvas to the thought process of today’s bride, who wants to wholeheartedly celebrate and participate in her wedding. The modern Indian bride wishes to immerse herself in ritualistic and traditional realm of weddings, while being closely
participative and true to her progressive self.
Conceptualised by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas, the film showcases a series of brides from six communities – Punjabi, Bihari, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil. Even though the stories showcase cultural diversity inherent to Indian weddings, they sync up to deliver a coherent message – India’s rich heritage that forms the backbone of its weddings.
Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company, said, “Weddings are, undeniably, one of the most memorable moments of our lives. Wedding jewellery holds a special place in our hearts as it embodies priceless sentiments, symbolises our diverse ethnicities and the richness of our traditions.”
“‘Rivaah for Tanishq’ celebrates this richness and diversity of Indian weddings from the lens of a national local jeweller. ‘Rivaah for Tanishq’ has a wide range of stunning handcrafted bridal jewellery trousseau for today’s millennial bride. The Rivaah bride is classic in her wish to immerse herself in her wedding rituals, while also being closely participative in understanding their symbolism.”
“With the proposition of ‘A Jewel for every Tradition’, we speak to this new-age confident bride, who is modern in her outlook, yet deeply rooted in traditional values, bringing alive the meaning and significance of every piece of jewellery in her bridal trousseau.”
“Be it the ‘Shakha Pola’ bangles or the ‘Jadanagam’, be it the ‘Nath’ or the ‘Maang Tikka’ – each has a significant role to play in a bride's trousseau. As a marker of auspicious beginnings, each piece invokes divine blessings and celebrates the beautiful journey our brides are to take.”
Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, added, “Most pieces of wedding jewellery have a role to play in the rituals. The campaign aims at bringing this relationship alive, between the pieces of jewellery and their link to tradition from a wedding perspective. It speaks about the bride of today, who is keen to understand this relationship and, hence, enjoy the ritual much more.”
The first Rivaah campaign, which was launched in 2017, captured the tender moments between fathers and daughters.