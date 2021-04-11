Tanishq targets millennial brides across states in new ad by Lowe Lintas

The new proposition from ‘Rivaah for Tanishq’ communicates the meaning and significance of every ritual and jewellery the bride wears. This proposition has been brought alive through a beautiful story filled with symbolism and emotion.

The film provides a beautiful canvas to the thought process of today’s bride, who wants to wholeheartedly celebrate and participate in her wedding. The modern Indian bride wishes to immerse herself in ritualistic and traditional realm of weddings, while being closely participative and true to her progressive self.