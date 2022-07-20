Tanishq’s Teej ad celebrates differences in compatible marriages

Tanishq brought out a similar ad for Teej five years back. It portrayed an elderly wife preparing delicacies for the festival, while her husband tries to dissuade her from fasting. He explains that he’s already grown old and lived through most of what he wanted to, so there’s no need to pray for his long life anymore. Just as she begins to lose her patience with his ‘inauspicious’ talk, he hands her a beautiful pair of Tanishq bangles and reveals that he’s fasting too, so she must get ready to grow old with him.